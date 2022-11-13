Hyderabad: 12 suspended, five detained in ICFAI student assault case

Hyderabad: The ICFAI Business School in Shankarpally on Saturday reportedly suspended 12 students for ragging a first-year BA LLB student over alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The victim Himak Bansal was reportedly tortured and kicked his private parts by a group of over 20 students. The accused also filmed the incident and threatened Bansal not to report the incident to the authorities. The incident occurred on November 1 and came to light on Saturday after the video of the assault went viral. The police have detained five of the accused identified as Sohail Patel, Ganesh, Varshith, Mohammad Inder Rahman and Vasudev Varma.

Bansal in his complaint alleged that the group beat him up for his remarks on the Prophet. Based on his complaint, the Shankarpally police booked a case under 307 for attempts to murder, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 450 for trespass in order to commit an offence, 506 for criminal intimidation, and section 34 for the common intention of the Indian Penal Code along with Sec 4 (i)(ii) of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.