Telangana: Students rag junior; booked for attempt to murder after video surfaces

Hyderabad: The Shankarpally police on Friday booked a group of students for allegedly ragging a student at IBS College Shankerpally mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

The accused were also booked for attempt to murder. The victim approached the police stating that the group had come to his room, thrashed, abused and sexually assaulted him. The accused also filmed the assault and circulated it on social media. A few accused can be heard saying, “Beat him till he dies.”

The victim alleged that he sustained previous injuries due to the attack. The accused have been booked under sections 307 for attempts to murder, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 450 for trespass in order to commit an offence, 506 for criminal intimidation, and section 34 for the common intention of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused were also booked under Section 4 (i)(ii) of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act and an investigation has been launched.