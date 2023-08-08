Telangana: 125 acres allotted for construction of Muslim cemeteries

The graveyards will be constructed in Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Telangana: 125 acres land allotted for construction of Muslim cemeteries
Muslim cemetery (Representative image)

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, the state government, on Monday, allotted 125 acres of land for the construction of model graveyards for various sections of Muslims.

The order was released after representation was made by All India Majlis-E-Ittehad Ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and the party’s floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao promised to release the order on the floor of the state Assembly on July 6.

The graveyards will be constructed in Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, pending the finalisation of regular alienation proposals.

As per the order, the lands for graveyards were allotted in Majeedpur village (Abdullapurmet mandal), Khanapur village (Talakondapally) and Kondurg village of the Rangareddy district.

Medchal and Shamirpet villages in the Malkajigiri district were allotted the other share of lands for Muslim cemeteries.

Collectors of both districts have been directed to take necessary action in the matter, accordingly.

They have also been requested to submit regular alienation proposals, through the chief commissioner of the Land Administration of the Telangana (TSLMA).

