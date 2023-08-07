Telangana govt grants Rs 5K honorarium to 7K more imams, muezzins

Hyderabad: Ahead of Assembly polls, the Telangana government announced an honorarium of Rs 5000 per month to nearly 7000 more imams and muezzins across the state on Monday, August 7.

An honorarium is a payment for services for which custom forbids a price to be set. This method of payment is usually made as a gesture of goodwill and appreciation.

Considering the demand raised by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao promised to release the order in the Assembly on Sunday.

The government also introduced a scheme under which the payment of honorarium to mosques has been increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 per month.

Additionally, the CEO of the Telangana State Waqf Board requested the state government to cover another 7000 beneficiaries in the honorarium scheme, so as to enable the Waqf board to approve the pending list of applications.

In pursuance of the proposal submitted by the CEO of the Waqf board and the director of minorities welfare department, the state government increased the number of beneficiaries for the honorarium scheme from 9,995 to nearly 17,000.

As per the guidelines issued, the honorarium would be paid through IFMIS-DBT mode.

Since they receive meagre salaries at mosques, imams and muezzins in the state have been awaiting the honorarium for the past few months. The honorarium is expected to ease the financial burden on their families.