Telangana: 14-year-old student dies mysteriously in Kamareddy BC hostel

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old student died under mysterious circumstances at a Backwards Classes (BC) hostel in Telangana’s Kamareddy on Wednesday, April 15, with the student’s family alleging negligence by the management and seeking a probe into the matter.

The deceased was identified as Shravani, a Class 8 student. The hostel authorities claimed that she died due to a heart attack. The incident occurred at the Yellareddy municipality, Nasrullabad mandal.

In a video shared on social media, Shravani’s family is seen weeping inconsolably.

The Nasrullabad Police confirmed Shravani’s death. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

KTR reacts to death

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) reacted to the death, saying it was “disheartening” and demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family.

“The full responsibility for this tragic incident lies with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who also serves as the Education Minister,” he said.

In a post on X, the former Telangana minister said that during K Chandrasekhar Rao’s tenure, the education system, gurukuls and hostels were managed with diligence and the “Congress government has systematically undermined them at every step.”

He also lashed out at the Telangana government, saying that due to the dismal state where even basic quality meals cannot be provided despite claims of high educational standards, innocent students are losing their lives.

“Even though over 140 children have already lost their lives due to the government’s negligence, the Chief Minister shows no semblance of humanity or concern,” the Sircilla MLA said. He demanded a probe into Shravani’s death and said the culprits must be dealt with strictly.