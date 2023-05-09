Telangana: 1442 assistant profs selected for 34 depts in teaching hospitals

Harish Rao announced that the recruitment process for 5,204 staff nurse positions has commenced already.

Telangana: 1442 assistant professors selected for 34 depts in teaching hospitals
Hyderabad: In the wake of ruling out the shortage of senior faculty in Telangana government medical colleges, the Medical and Health Service Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Monday released a selection list for 1442 assistant professor posts.

Selected doctors are skilled healthcare professionals who will be joining 34 specialty departments in teaching hospitals, under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

Telangana health minister T Harish Rao while commending the board to have completed the process within a record time of five months, announced that these professors will be placed in the newly constructed medical colleges in the state.

“Counseling sessions will be conducted within the next two weeks based on merit, and the selected candidates will receive appointment letters,” said the minister.

Expressing satisfaction over the transparency maintained while carrying out the entire process which also includes undertaking the objections raised by candidates and ensuring deserving candidates were given opportunities, Harish Rao announced that the recruitment process for 5204 staff nurse positions has commenced already.

Hoping that the appointment of new nurses and assistant professors will enhance the quality of medical services provided by the newly formed medical colleges and their respective departments, the minister said that the government’s proactive approach to filling essential medical positions has paved the way for improved healthcare access throughout the state.

