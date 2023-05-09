Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year results to be out today – Here’re websites

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to announce the results of the Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year exams today at 11 am. The exams were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2023, and the results will be available on TSBIE’s official website and other websites.

The TSBIE has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the results are error-free.

Students who fail to clear the exams need not worry as they can appear in advanced supplementary exams that will be conducted soon.

Telangana SSC results to be declared soon

In addition to the Inter results, the Telangana SSC results are also expected to be declared this week. The SSC board has already completed the evaluation of answer scripts, and the results are being verified to avoid any errors.

The SSC exams were held from April 3 to 13, and the evaluation of answer scripts has also been completed. Once the results are declared, students can download their mark sheets from the official websites of the respective boards.

Steps to download Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year results

To check their results, students can follow the below steps:

Visit the official website of TSBIE (click here). Click on the link that says “Telangana Inter 1st year results” or “Telangana Inter 2nd year results.” Enter the required details like the hall ticket number. Click on submit, and the results will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

The results can also be checked on the following websites