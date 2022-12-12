Telangana: 15 students injured as bus overturns in Nalgonda

According to the police, an overspeeding lorry hit the college bus from behind near the Thatikal flyover at Nakrekal.

Published: 12th December 2022 12:40 pm IST
Telangana: 15 students suffer injuries after bus overturned in Nalgonda
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a college bus carrying fifteen students overturned after getting hit by a lorry while running on National Highway No. 65 at Nakrekal in the Nalgonda district.

Students on the bus belonging to PGF Nursing College were on their way to Suryapet from Nagole when the incident took place around 9:30 am.

According to the police, an overspeeding lorry hit the college bus from behind near the Thatikal flyover at Nakrekal resulting in the bus turning turtle.

The students suffered minor injuries following which they were shifted to the government hospital at Nakrekal.

