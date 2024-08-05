Telangana: 16 crest gates opened at Nagarjuna Sagar

Hyderabad: As the Nagarjuna Sagar project continued to receive heavy inflows of 3.8 lakh cusecs on Monday, August 5, 16 crest gates of the project have been opened, releasing 1.48 lakh cusecs downstream.

The present level of water in the Nagarjuna Sagar project has been recorded at 583.20 ft, as against its maximum level of 590 ft. The live storage capacity in the project was 293 tmcft, as against the total capacity of 312 tmcft.

The Pulichintala project in Andhra Pradesh was to receive 24,637 cusecs of inflows from the Nagarjuna Sagar project. The live storage capacity of the Pulichintala project was 6.67 tmcft, as against its total storage capacity of 45.77 tmcft.

Upstream in Telangana, the Priyadarshini Jurala Project continued to receive heavy inflows of 2,65,000 cusecs as of 6 pm on Monday. The live storage capacity was at 5.083 tmcft at the project, as against its gross storage capacity of 8.790 tmcft. The total outflow from the project was 2,74,071 cusecs.