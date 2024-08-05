Telangana farmer loses fingers as low-intensity bomb explodes in Mirzapur

Husnabad CI K Suresh says that the culprits will be booked under the 'Explosives Act'

Updated: 5th August 2024 7:32 pm IST
A low-intensity bomb explodes in the hands of a farmer while he tries to tie his cattle in an open field in Mirzapur village of Husnabad mandal in Siddipet district on Monday morning.
The bomb was located near a few rocks in an open field

Hyderabad: A low-intensity bomb exploded in the hands of a farmer in Mirzapur village of Husnabad mandal in Siddipet district on Monday morning, August 5. The police suspect the explosive to be the handiwork of wild boar hunters.

The incident took place when Khaleel, 29, had gone to his agricultural field in the morning to graze his cattle. He discovered the bomb near some stones located in the area, as he looked for a place to tie his cattle using a rope. The low-intensity bomb exploded in his hand, causing him to severely injure four fingers.

According to circle inspector, Husnabad, K Srinu, Khaleel reportedly attempted to pick the bomb, made using the raw materials used in firecrackers, out of curiosity. “No foul play was found in the incident. However, placing such bombs is punishable under the Explosives Act. We are hunting for the suspects and maybe close to apprehending those involved in the incident,” K Srinu told Siasat.com.

Such incidents of hunters placing low-intensity bombs and electric wires to kill wild boars in areas falling in the buffer zones of reserve forests, and in the villages located close to the hilly areas and forests, are common and have been growing in recent times.

