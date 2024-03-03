Telangana: 1600 cops deployed for PM Modi’s Adilabad visit

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police announced the deployment of 1,600 police officials and staffers from 15 districts of Telangana for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the district on Monday, March 4.

According to the Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam, security arrangements have been classified into 10 sectors, with an Additional SP-level rank officer assigned to lead each sector.

Extensive measures have been taken to ensure the safety and convenience of the policemen involved in the security operation, he added.

The IPS officer instructed the police officers involved in security measures to wear ID cards during their duties.

He directed them to ensure that Intermediate students reach exam centers promptly. Additionally, he requested BJP members and activists to cooperate by parking their vehicles in designated spots.

The PM will address a public meeting and inaugurate several projects. The projects include the second unit of the NTPC-Ramagundam power plant, the rail electrification between Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalakutti, and the final section of the MMTS Phase II project.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the national highway between Adilabad and Bela and virtually inaugurate the new NTPC plant in Ramagundam.

Traffic restrictions

In preparation for the Prime Minister’s visit to Adilabad, traffic restrictions were imposed.

Residents of Kachkanti village were advised to use the Sathnala road to reach the district center for various needs.

Entry to the aerodrome in the district headquarters was prohibited. People from KRK Colony were requested to take a road near the Thirumala petrol bunk via Mavala police station.

Similarly, citizens of Ankoli and Thantholi villages were informed to use a road located in front of the Mavala police station via Krishnanagar. Motorists were advised to use parking lots created at Vinayaka Chaknandugula, Madhura Ginning mill, and Gowtham model school.

A ground in DIET college, Ramleela ground, and an empty space in TTDC were earmarked for parking buses