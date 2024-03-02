PM Modi’s Telangana visit: Expect Revanth to follow protocol, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit president G Kishan Reddy said that he expects chief minister A Revanth Reddy to follow necessary protocol for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state.

The Prime Minister is visiting the state on March 4-5 and is launching developmental projects along with addressing BJP public meetings for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media on Saturday, March 2, he said that invitiations have been sent to dignitaries as per protocol, and as per tradition, the state Governor and the chief minister are expected to invite the PM personally.

“Former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao didn’t follow this tradition. I expect Revanth Reddy to follow the protocol and invite the PM personally,” he remarked.

PM Modi’s visit

On March 4, he will visit Adilabad to inaugurate several projects, lay foundation stones for new developments, and address a public meeting.

On March 5, he will visit Sangareddy to inaugurate additional projects, lay foundations for new ones, and address another public meeting.

The State government has taken steps to ensure foolproof arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit, including security, law and order, traffic, and bundobust.