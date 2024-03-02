PM Modi’s Telangana visit: Expect Revanth to follow protocol, says Kishan Reddy

"Former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao didn't follow this tradition. I expect Revanth Reddy to follow the protocol and invite the PM personally," he remarked.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd March 2024 4:07 pm IST
PM Modi's Telangana visit: Expect Revanth to follow protocol, says Kishan Reddy
Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy (L), PM Narendra Modi (C) and Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy (R).

Hyderabad: Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit president G Kishan Reddy said that he expects chief minister A Revanth Reddy to follow necessary protocol for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Prime Minister is visiting the state on March 4-5 and is launching developmental projects along with addressing BJP public meetings for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media on Saturday, March 2, he said that invitiations have been sent to dignitaries as per protocol, and as per tradition, the state Governor and the chief minister are expected to invite the PM personally.

MS Education Academy

“Former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao didn’t follow this tradition. I expect Revanth Reddy to follow the protocol and invite the PM personally,” he remarked.

PM Modi’s visit

On March 4, he will visit Adilabad to inaugurate several projects, lay foundation stones for new developments, and address a public meeting.

On March 5, he will visit Sangareddy to inaugurate additional projects, lay foundations for new ones, and address another public meeting.

The State government has taken steps to ensure foolproof arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit, including security, law and order, traffic, and bundobust.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd March 2024 4:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button