Telangana: 17-year-old drowns in Rangareddy district

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old, U Vignesh, resident of Thimmapur village in Kandukur Mandal of Rangareddy was found dead in a pond.

According to the police, the victim had gone to a local pond along with a group of friends on Thursday afternoon. All of them got into the lake. Vignesh, who did not know how to swim, drowned.

The friends got scared watching Vignesh drown and went back to their houses without informing the incident to anyone. On Sunday morning, the locals found the body in the lake and informed the police.

The police have taken the body for postmortem examination at Osmania General Hospital. A case has been booked.

Vignesh who was a class 10th student stayed with his uncle after he lost his father 10 years ago, while his mother remarried.

According to Kandukur police quoted by Telangana Today, “Vignehs’s uncle assumed that the teenager went to meet his mother who stayed in the neighbouring mandal. On information from the local villagers, he came to the spot and identified the body as that of his nephew.”