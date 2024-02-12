Telangana: 17-yr-old Dalit girl found hanging in welfare college hostel

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old Dalit girl was found hanging in a welfare hostel in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Saturday, February 11.

The girl, a student of Government Social Welfare Residential College at Imampet, was a resident of Suryapet town. While it appeared to be a suicide, the family has alleged foul play.

The girl had participated in a farewell party before the incident. The police are investigating the case, and the family’s allegations are being looked into.

This tragic incident has raised concerns about the well-being and safety of students in welfare hostels, particularly those from marginalized communities.

A thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the girl’s death and to address any potential lapses in the hostel’s security and welfare measures.