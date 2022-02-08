Telangana: 190 Govt gurukul school students secure MBBS seats

Hyderabad: 190 students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) have secured admissions to MBBS colleges after the first round of counselling.

Speaking on the achievement, TSWREIS secretary Ronald Rose said that the state government must be credited for its efforts in training the students. “The entire credit goes to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and Scheduled Caste Development Department Minister Koppula Eeshwar, for sanctioning funds for conducting NEET coaching on par with the corporate institutions,” he said.

It is to be noted that in the past six years, over 500 students have secured seats in MBBS colleges.

Telangana IT minister also put out a tweet on Tuesday, congratulating the students and TSWREIS for securing the admissions. “What a fabulous piece of news to start the day with! 190 students of the Govt of Telangana Social welfare Gurukul schools have secured admissions into MBBS in first round of counselling; More than 512 in last 6 years” read the tweet.”