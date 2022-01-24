Telangana: 19th edition of BioAsia to kickstart on February 24

Hyderabad: The nineteenth edition of Asia’s largest life-sciences and Health Tech forum BioAsia, a two-day annual flagship event of the Government of Telangana, will be held between February 24 and 25, 2022 in a virtual format.

Over 30,000 people from over 70 countries will virtually attend Asia’s largest Biotechnology and Life Sciences forum. Eminent speakers representing the state, industry, investors, and academia will attend BioAsia 2022.

The theme of the event is ‘Future Ready’, which focuses on exploring the industry’s current position and potential approaches and capabilities required for the future as the life sciences industry develops its growth strategy.

According to a press release, the event will bring together leaders from the industry, research innovation, and governments from more than 70 countries to address the wide-ranging need of the healthcare system. This will also provide an opportunity to Pharma and Biotech Companies, CROs, CMOs, Biotech start-ups, academic institutions, scientists, researchers, policymakers, and regulatory experts across the globe.

Unveiling the date and theme of the event, Telangana’s minister for Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), KT Rama Rao, said, “Hyderabad has cemented its position as the life sciences hub of the Country and the vaccine capital of the world. BioAsia has been an integral part of this extraordinary growth story and the event continues to help us in showcasing the prowess of Hyderabad in particular and India in general to the world. I invite stakeholders from around the world to take an active part in the deliberations,”.

The CEO of BioAsia and Director of Life Sciences, Shakthi Nagappan said, “The first virtual edition held last year was extremely successful and impactful in continuing the dialogue in these unprecedented times. The 2021 event witnessed around 31,450 participants representing 72 countries with 60 high-profile speakers. We are confident that the 19th edition will bring together some of the most influential leaders to discuss about a wide range of topics concerning the opportunities and challenges in the healthcare sector,”.

In accordance with the COVID-19 safety restrictions, the event will be held virtual format as it was in the previous edition.