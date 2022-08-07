Telangana: 2.25 lakh write exam for 554 sub-inspector posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) conducted the preliminary written test for stipendiary candidate trainee Sub Inspector civil and for equivalent posts on Sunday.

The notification was issued in April and 2, 47,217 candidates applied for the 554 vacancies in SCT SI (Civil) and equivalent posts. The exam was conducted in 503 centres in Hyderabad and 35 other towns in Telangana from 10 am to 1 pm on Sunday. 2, 25,759 candidates appeared for the written test for the posts with the Telangana police.

The highest number of candidates (95.87%) attended the test in Vikarabad followed by 95.65% in Miryalguda and 95.19% in Hanumakonda.

“The preliminary written test has been conducted smoothly, by scrupulously abiding by all the norms and regulation, as per the planned schedule. Biometric attendance of the candidates, including digital fingerprints and digital photographs have been captured during the test to facilitate further process,” said V V Srinivasa Rao, chairman of TSLPRB.

The preliminary key for the test will be made available soon on the official website within a few days, he added.

Also Read Telangana govt sanctions funds for establishment of eight medical colleges

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat on Sunday visited the examination centres where TSLPRB exams were held. He visited the TKR Engineering College Meerpet and Sri Indu College at Ibrahimpatnam, among others.

Later while interacting with presspersons, Bhagwat said all arrangements were in place for the exam and it was conducted successfully at 55 centres in Rachakonda. He advised candidates to continue preparation for PET and Mains exam without waiting for results of prelims exam as competition is tough and over 2 lakh are competing for the posts.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra visited the centers at Kukatpally, Dundigal and Bachupally where the exam was held. In the Cyberabad commissionerate area, the exam was held at 55 centres and about 39,000 candidates appeared.

Elaborate arrangements were made for the test by the Telangana police department and adequate bandobast arrangements were made at all the centres.