Hyderabad: The National Center for Seismology reported an earthquake near Hyderabad on Monday, November 13.

The earthquake on a 2.8 Richter scale occurred on Monday afternoon, 25 kilometres east of Hyderabad in the Rangareddy district. The quake was recorded by the National Center for Seismology at 1:54 pm with a depth of 5 kilometres from the surface.

No damage was reported.