Telangana: 2.91 lakh houses to be constructed under 2BHK scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allocated Rs 18,000 crore for the construction of 2.91 lakh houses in the state. Instructions have been issued to all District Collectors to speed up the implementation of the scheme for the provision of double-bedroom houses to the poor in Telangana.

The housing department has issued a detailed note on the double-bedroom housing scheme, which claims that no state in the country has seen an example of construction of double-bedroom housing for the poor like Telangana.

Apart from the provision of basic amenities, attention is being paid to the provision of roads, electricity, sewage and other facilities in the area. The government has directed the District Collectors to focus on basic amenities in the surrounding area along with construction of houses. The government should complete the construction of the houses by January 15, 2023, and hand them over to the beneficiaries.

The government is preparing a large-scale programme for house distribution. Transparency will be maintained in the selection of beneficiaries. Requests will be received by holding Gram Sabha and Ward Sabha.

Applications should be processed by the Tehsildar concerned. The list of beneficiaries should be sent to the District Collectors, after which the Collectors will finalize the list and the process of allotment of houses will be started. In case of more applicants than houses, the beneficiaries will be selected by lucky draw.

Collectors have been instructed to complete tender process for construction of houses as soon as possible and they have asked to inspect the construction of houses every week. The activities of the middlemen in the allotment of houses should be monitored so that applicants can avoid fraud.