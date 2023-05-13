Telangana: 2 dead, 40 injured as lorry hits DCM van in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two persons died on the spot and 40 others received injuries in the wee hours of Saturday after a DCM van they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry on NH-65 at Rudraram.

According to Patancheru police, the victims were heading back to Chitkul in the DCM van after attending a marriage reception of the daughter of Sangannagari Ramachandraiah at Chitkul village in Patancheru Mandal.

Police said that two people identified as Sanganngari Kistaiah and Yerupula Ramulamma died on the spot, however, other 40 people were rushed to a hospital.

Three people among 40 are stated to be critical.

The injured persons have alleged that the DCM driver was drunk when the incident took place. Following this, the police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.