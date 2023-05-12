Telangana to be hit by a seven day heatwave; stay hydrated

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) issued a warning of a heat wave for several districts of the state. The maximum temperature in the city is anticipated to reach somwhere in between 39 and 45 degrees celsius for the next seven days.

Issuing an alert for the city of Hydearbad, the weather department forecasted the heatwave for the city until Sunday, as day temperatures are going to rise up to 45 degrees Celsius.

As per the forecast, nights will also turn supersaturated due to the rise in humidity and maximum temperatures in these 15 districts are predicted to soar above 45 degrees Celsius.

Districts that are being marked under orange alert are, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Adilabad, Nirmal, Mulugu, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, Khammam, Suryapet, and Peddapalli.

The dry spell in Telangana and Hyderabad is being linked to the consequence of Cyclone Mocha, which is expected to become a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal’s southeast and adjacent regions.

The public is advised to avoid exposure to direct sunlight, stay hydrated and take necessary measures to shield themselves from the scorching heat.