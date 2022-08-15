Telangana: 2 electrocuted to death during flag hoisting on I-day

Hyderabad: While hosting the national flag on the 76th Independence Day, two people were electrocuted and another was seriously injured in Anand Nagar of Indresham village, Sangareddy District.

Two victims, Tirupathi (42) and Anil Kumar (40) died and another, Dhanunjaya (38), was injured in the incident and has been admitted to the hospital. A case was registered at Patancheru police station on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the resident of Anand Nagar Colony organised a flag hoisting ceremony.

The villagers were oblivious that the flagpole was in close proximity to the electric lines above. The victims came into contact with live electric wires while raising the flag.

While two died on the spot, the injured victim was rushed to the hospital.