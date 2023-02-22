Telangana: 2 electrocuted to death in attempt to save crops in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that occurred on Tuesday, a man and his son were electrocuted in an attempt to protect their maize crops in Mahabubabad.

Angothu Sevi Naik,55 who resides in Uggampally village in the district had arranged an electric fence in order to protect his crops, spread over three acres from monkeys.

The man along with his son Kiran Naik, 29, who is survived by his wife and three children, had gone to guard the crops on Tuesday when the incident took place.

According to the police, Kiran accidentally fell onto the electric fence following which his father tried to pull him away.

However, the father-son duo were electrocuted on the spot.