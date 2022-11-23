Watch: Hyderabad police constable saves electrocuted man’s life

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police constable on Tuesday evening saved the life of an electrocuted man. This incident took place near GVK House main gate.

The police constable A Shankar of Banjara Hill Traffic Police Station administered Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to the man who received a near-fatal electric shock.

Great job by a #Police constable, A.Shanker, of @HYDTP , @hydcitypolice, rushed the spot, performed #CPR and saved the life of a man who fell unconscious on footpath due to electric shock near GVK house at #BanjaraHills and send him to near by hospital by ambulance.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/DjBMQfij1k — Md Yousuf (@mdyousu28289766) November 22, 2022

Shankar whose presence of mind is applauded by many people has rushed to man after seeing him receiving an electric shock.

After administering CPR, the cop called the ambulance and took him to a nearby hospital. The cop’s timely response saved a life.

After coming to know about the entire incident, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand and Joint CP (Traffic) A.V. Ranganath patted him.