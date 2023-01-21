Telangana: 2 govt officials caught taking bribe of Rs 50K

Hyderabad: Two government officials in Warangal were caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 50000 from a painter for processing a bill of Rs 16 lakh pertaining to works for a tribal festival.

The painter had approached the two for an official favour. The painter requested the officials “to record the measurements in M-Book and to process the bill of Rs 16 lakh pertaining to the works to existing structures of Medaram Sammakka –Saralamma Jathara-2022″ executed by the painter and four others on behalf of Village Development Committee.

The accused, who worked at the tribal welfare office in Warangal, were identified as Mohammad Abid Khan, 58, Draft Man Grade-III, and Konnay Naveen Kumar, 28, Assistant Executive Engineer.

Officer Naveen had demanded Sanjheeva pay him Rs 50000 for getting his work done, which he accepted through the other accused Abid.

The painter approached Anti-Corruption Bureau officials after the accused demanded the bribe and the two were caught red-handed.

The fingers of Abid’s right hand yielded positive in the chemical test and the bribe amount was recovered from the possession.

Both have been arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases.

Further investigation is underway.

The police have requested the public to report any public servant who demands a bribe to the ACB on the Toll-Free number 1064 for taking action.