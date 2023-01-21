Hyderabad: 1 dead, another injured as lorry rams into bike at Kukatpally

Hyderabad: One person was killed and another injured when a speeding tipper lorry hit a motorcycle at Kukatpally on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased Vinod Kumar along with his relative Hemanth Kumar was going on a KTM bike when a tipper lorry driver crashed into them.

fell on road and suffered serious head injuries. Before the ambulance arrived, Vinod died while Hemanth could be shifted to a hospital for treatment. The incident took place near metro pillar number 822.

The Kukatpally police booked a case and took the tipper lorry driver into custody. The vehicle has been seized.