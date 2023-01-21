Hyderabad: EFLU student jumps to death from 4th floor of hostel

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an EFLU student hailing from Haryana died by suicide, jumping from her hostel building on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Anjali, 22, a second-year student pursuing MA in English.

According to the Osmania University police, on Saturday morning the student was speaking to her mother over the phone and suddenly leapt from the fourth floor of the building. She died on the spot.

The student was staying at the MBC hostel at EFLU and belongs to Jhajjar, Haryana.

The suicide created unrest at the EFLU campus and the police rushed to the spot. The body of the deceased student was shifted to Gandhi hospital for a postmortem.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.