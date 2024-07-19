Telangana: 2 held for strangling woman to death over financial dispute

Hyderabad: Police apprehended two individuals on Friday, July 19, for allegedly strangling a woman to death as she refused to lend money at Vemulanarva village of Keshampet Mandal, Shadnagar, Rangareddy district.

The accused have been identified as Kundella Anjamma of Farooqnagar mandal and Pebbe Yadayaya Keshampet mandal.

According to reports, the accused were acquainted with the victim, Parvathamma, who had recently sold land, received cash, purchased a house, and acquired gold ornaments.

Subsequently, the accused asked for a loan of Rs. 50,000, and when the victim denied their request, they developed a grudge against her.

On July 12, the accused lured Parvathamma to a secluded location. Under the influence of drugs, they allegedly strangled her with a towel, leading to her death on the spot.

Later, the accused fled the scene, and the police discovered her body on July 17. During the investigation, the accused were apprehended, and the police seized 35 grams of gold ornaments, 500 grams of silver ornaments, a two-wheeler, three cell phones, and over Rs. 1 lakh in cash.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.