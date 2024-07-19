Hyderabad: Women tie man to tree, beat him to death for harassment

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of women for inappropriate behavior on Wednesday night, July 19, at Shamshabad.

The accused have been identified as Sangeeta, Maheshwari and Chandrakala.

According to reports, the victim, Kumar, a resident of Shamshabad, often harassed women in his village. Despite multiple complaints, the local police only counseled him to change his ways.

Continuing his behaviour, Kumar misbehaved with a woman from Prakashnagar Colony, which enraged a group of women. They took the matter in their own hands, tying him to a tree and brutally beating him with sticks, resulting in serious injuries. Kumar later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical care.

A case has been registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder)

Further investigation is ongoing.