Hyderabad: Women tie man to tree, beat him to death for harassment

The victim often harassed women in his village. Despite multiple complaints, the local police only counseled him to change his ways

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 19th July 2024 6:02 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of women for inappropriate behavior on Wednesday night, July 19, at Shamshabad.

The accused have been identified as Sangeeta, Maheshwari and Chandrakala.

According to reports, the victim, Kumar, a resident of Shamshabad, often harassed women in his village. Despite multiple complaints, the local police only counseled him to change his ways.

Continuing his behaviour, Kumar misbehaved with a woman from Prakashnagar Colony, which enraged a group of women. They took the matter in their own hands, tying him to a tree and brutally beating him with sticks, resulting in serious injuries. Kumar later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical care.

Further investigation is ongoing.

