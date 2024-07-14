Hyderabad: Man held for killing wife over suspected affair in Uppal

To conceal the murder, the accused stuffed her body into a gunny bag and fled

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 14th July 2024 6:40 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Police apprehended a 32-year-old man on Saturday, July 13, for allegedly killing his wife, suspecting her of having an extramarital affair.

The accused has been identified as Pradip Bhola, who worked at a hotel. He was married to the victim, Madhumitha Pradhan, a native of Odhisa, and the couple resided at Uppal.

According to reports, the accused suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair due to her frequent phone use. The couple often argued about this.

MS Education Academy

After one such argument, the victim stopped preparing meals for him. Enraged by her behaviour, the accused struck her on the head repeatedly with a chapatti roller, causing her death on the spot.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Man kills wife in Uppal, hides body in gunny bag

To conceal the murder, the accused stuffed her body into a gunny bag and fled. Neighbours alerted the police after noticing a foul smell.

Subsequently, the accused was traced and arrested. A case has been registered, and the accused has been placed under judicial remand.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 14th July 2024 6:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button