Hyderabad: Man held for killing wife over suspected affair in Uppal

Hyderabad: Police apprehended a 32-year-old man on Saturday, July 13, for allegedly killing his wife, suspecting her of having an extramarital affair.

The accused has been identified as Pradip Bhola, who worked at a hotel. He was married to the victim, Madhumitha Pradhan, a native of Odhisa, and the couple resided at Uppal.

According to reports, the accused suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair due to her frequent phone use. The couple often argued about this.

After one such argument, the victim stopped preparing meals for him. Enraged by her behaviour, the accused struck her on the head repeatedly with a chapatti roller, causing her death on the spot.

To conceal the murder, the accused stuffed her body into a gunny bag and fled. Neighbours alerted the police after noticing a foul smell.

Subsequently, the accused was traced and arrested. A case has been registered, and the accused has been placed under judicial remand.