Hyderabad: Man kills wife in Uppal, hides body in trash bag

The incident came to light when neighbors on Friday, July 12, sensed a foul smell emitting from the couple's residence

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 12th July 2024 9:09 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in New Bharatnagar, Uppal. The body of the deceased was stuffed in a trash bag and stacked on the loft of her house.

The victim has been identified as Madhu Smitha. The incident came to light when neighbours on Friday, July 12, sensed a foul smell emitting from the couple’s house.

Upon receiving the information, police discovered the victim’s body tightly packed in a bag, bearing extensive external head injuries. According to reports, the accused, Pradeep Bhola, frequently argued with the victim over petty issues.

Police suspect one such altercation escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in the victim’s death after being attacked with a sharp object.

The victim’s murder is estimated to have occurred two days prior, prompting the accused to flee the scene.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

