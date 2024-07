Hyderabad: A man was found murdered at his farmhouse in Shadnagar on Wednesday. The police suspect his bodyguard, Babu, of the murder.

According to the police, K Krishna, a realtor by profession and a resident of Hydershakote, was killed with a knife. Since the murder, Babu, Krishna’s bodyguard, has gone missing.

Also Read Shadnagar factory blast: Dead bodies moved to Osmania Hospital for postmortem

Preliminary investigations suggest that a real estate dispute might have led to the murder.

Further details are awaited.