Shadnagar factory blast: Dead bodies moved to Osmania Hospital for postmortem

Hyderabad: The dead bodies of the five workers who lost their lives in an explosion that occurred at the South Glass Pvt Ltd-owned glass moulding factory on the outskirts of Burgula, Shadnagar, Telangana on Friday, June 28, were moved to the Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad for post-mortem.

15 more workers were injured due to the explosion.

The blast occurred in the compressor of the factory, with the impact causing severe injuries and scattering body parts across the site.

A compressor tank in the factory nearly 50km away from Hyderabad, exploded around 4.30 pm, police said.

The incident occurred when the workers were busy doing regular work in the factory. Due to the impact of the explosion several workers received serious injuries, including dismembering of limbs.

The victims were migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. The police collected evidence from the scene, including glass fragments, powder, and gas samples from the autoclave machine believed to have caused the accident.

The samples will be sent to a lab, and the report will be provided to the Shadnagar police to aid their investigation.

Local officials, including the Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar, visited the factory to assess the situation and understand the reasons behind the tragic incident.

The MLA strongly criticized the lack of concern for the workers, whose bodies were mutilated in the explosion. He harshly condemned the management for failing to provide proper safety gear and accused officials of colluding with factory owners.

He also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs for the victims from the factory’s management.

Authorities have promised to provide financial assistance to the affected families along with a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and any potential safety lapses.