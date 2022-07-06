Telangana: 2 including minor held for possessing illegal weapons

Hyderabad: Two persons were detained for allegedly possessing two daggers (illegal possession of deadly weapons) on Tuesday at Shaheen Nagar by the Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) and the Balapur police.

The officials seized two daggers, a motorbike, and a phone from them. The accused was identified as Mohd Fawad Qureshi (26), an auto driver from Rajendranagar who was previously implicated in a related case in Rajendranagar police station, and another accused, aged 17.

The police said that Qureshi, a resident of the Vikarabad area, moved to Hyderabad ten years ago and has been driving an auto-rickshaw ever since.

Qureshi was apprehended and imprisoned in 2021 after committing a murder in the Rajendranagar neighbourhood with his friends. In December, he received a bail release.

Later, he purchased two daggers from a reputable online retailer, carried them with him, and went around the neighbourhood. The two were seen riding a scooter suspiciously in the vicinity on Monday night. The knives were found after a police search.

The minor was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board while Qureshi was presented before the court.