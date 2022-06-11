Telangana: 2 killed during demolition of old building in Warangal

Hyderabad: Two workers were killed while two others sustained injuries in an accident during demolition of an old building in Telangana’s Warangal town on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Charbowli area of the town when an old structure was being pulled down. A portion of the structure fell on the workers, burying them under the debris, police said.

Other workers on the site along with police and municipal employees launched a rescue operation. Bodies of two workers were pulled out of the debris.

Two other workers, who sustained injuries, were shifted to MGM Hospital.

It is being said that the negligence of some of the workers engaged in the demolition led to the tragedy. The municipal authorities have ordered a probe into the incident.