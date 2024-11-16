Telangana: 2 left paralysed after injections by quacks in seperate cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) recently conducted surprise raids to target quacks and rural medical practitioners (RMPs) who were practising medicine and administering the treatment without valid medical certifications.

These raids took place two weeks ago in the areas of Parigi, Moinabad, and Daulatabad. As a result, six FIRs have been filed under Sections 34 and 54 of the National Medical Council Act.

Two left paralysed

A 55-year-old farmer was left paralysed after a quack named Goguri Venkatesh administered an injection to the former.

The farmer – Maddikunta Rajayya – was unable to move his legs for nearly 20 days. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Karimnagar government hospital.

Based on a complaint by Rajayya’s son, the TGMC team conducted a raid and found out Venkatesh was giving intravenous doses without a proper medical qualification certificate.

In another similar case, a 68-year-old woman was left paralysed in one leg after she received treatment from a quack named Mukith.

Mukith had been running a clinic in Daulatabad of Vikarabad district. The victim – Lakshmi Bai – had come to his clinic with complaints of knee pain.

Mukith administered three steroid injections which resulted in sepsis in her knee joint. The incident came to light when Lakshmi Bai’s family entered into an argument with Mukith.

“The patient was given three steroid injections in her knee joints. These injections are prescribed under certain conditions. Although we managed to save the patient’s leg, it is completely unstable and has no sensation,” said orthopaedic surgeon Dr Santosh Kumar.

TGMC chief Dr G Srinivas said that on receiving information about the raid, Mukith closed his clinic and escaped.