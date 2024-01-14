Telangana: 20-yr-old falls from terrace while flying kite, dies

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 14th January 2024 9:12 pm IST
Medchal-Malkajgiri: A 20-year-old boy died after falling off the terrace of his building while flying a kite on Sunday in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri.

According to the police, they have registered a case of accidental death (ADR) and are conducting further investigation to find out more about the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Akash.

“20-year-old Akash died after accidentally falling down from Building terrace while flying the kites under PetBasheerabad police station limits. A case has been registered,” Gouri Prashanth Inspector of Police Petbasheerbad PS said.

