Telangana: 213 prisoners to be released after remission grant

Hyderabad: The Telangana government granted remission to 213 prisoners on Tuesday, July 2, who will be released from prison on July 3, Wednesday. The decision to release them from prison in spite of convictions comes after their family members submitted petitions to chief minister A Revanth Reddy in the ‘Praja Palana’ programme and requested the release of their family members who were languishing in jails for a long time.

Of the 213 prisoners, 205 were sentenced to life imprisonment and 8 others were sentenced to lesser terms. “All of them are already provided skill development training in various professions in the jail,” said a press release from the chief minister’s office (CMO) on Tuesday, July 2.

The statement added that Revanth Reddy responded positively to the request of early release and ordered Prison department officials to examine the chances of early release of prisoners based on the guidelines set by the Union and State governments.

“Senior officers scrutinized the applications and placed the details of the eligible prisoners for release before the High Level Committee. The High Level Committee sent the list of prisoners to the Cabinet for approval,” said the statement from Revanth Reddy’s office.

The state cabinet headed by Revanth Reddy approved the names and granted remission to the prisoners. As the Governor also gave his consent to the list, the Telangana government issued orders granting remission to the prisoners on Tuesday. The 213 prisoners will be released from Cherlapally Jail on Wednesday.