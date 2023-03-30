Telangana: 23 farm workers fall ill due to suspected water contamination in Mulugu

The incident occurred when they were having lunch in the afternoon, consuming water being unaware of the contamination in it.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 30th March 2023 6:43 pm IST
Telangana: 23 farm workers fall ill after suspected contaminated water in Mulugu
23 farm workers fall ill after suspected contaminated water in Mulugu (Representative image)

Hyderabad: Nearly 23 farm workers fell ill after they drank water contaminated with suspected phosphorous-based pesticide, from a drip irrigation pipeline in Mulugu on Wednesday.

The workers were hired by a farmer and deployed to harvest red chillies at Gollagudem village in Venkatapuram mandal.

Also Read
Telangana: 3 dead in Gadwal after consuming contaminated water

According to the police, the incident reportedly occurred when they were having lunch in the afternoon, consuming water unaware of the contamination in it.

They started vomiting soon after consuming the pesticide-laced water following which they were rushed to Eturunagram Community Health Center(CHC).

After treatment, 20 labourers were discharged while the condition of the remaining three deteriorated.

They were later shifted to the government hospital in Mulugu for advanced treatment.

Last year, more than 50 people, including eight children, fell severely ill after drinking the municipality water in Gadwal.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 30th March 2023 6:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button