Telangana: 3 dead in Gadwal after consuming contaminated water

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 9th July 2022 6:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: Three people reportedly died in the Gadwal municipality area after allegedly drinking polluted water. Fatima, a 40-year-old resident of the Ganta Veedi neighbourhood, died on Thursday while receiving medical attention.

More than 50 people, including eight children, fell dangerously ill after drinking the municipality’s Ganta Veedi, Vedanagar, and Momin Mohalla. 40 of them were receiving treatment at the district hospital in Gadwal, while others were receiving treatment at private facilities in Kurnool and Hyderabad.

Following their referral to the Kurnool government hospital, Narsingamma (56), and Sikali Krishna (46), died on Wednesday. According to the victims’ families, cleanliness at the old overhead tank that supplies water has not been maintained regularly.

However, the municipal commissioner, SV Janaki Ram Sagar, informed Express that the Gadwal municipality’s water supply was not experiencing any problems.

