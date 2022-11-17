Telangana: 24-year-old stabbed to death over love affair in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old was allegedly murdered in a love affair in Jammikunta town on Wednesday night.



The victim was identified as Manda Santosh, a resident of Kothapalli of Jammikunta municipality.

According to the police, a love affair that allegedly led to murder, Santosh was stabbed and his throat was slit in an attack by Jidi Shivaramakrishna in the permit room of a wine shop in Gandhi Chowk.



Police said that both the accused and the victim were relatives and worked as painters.



Santhosh, who was staying alone after his wife left him, entered into an affair with Shivaramakrishna’s sister.



Sivaramakrishnan and his parents lodged a missing complaint with the police last month after the two eloped on October 24.



The couple returned a few days later and the issue was settled in the panchayat, after which the complaint was withdrawn.



However, Shivaramakrishna decided to murder Santhosh and attacked him on Wednesday night.



The police rushed to the spot and shifted Santhosh to Jammikunta government hospital, where he was declared brought dead.