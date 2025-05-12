Telangana: 25 more sub-registrar offices adopt slot booking from Monday

Hyderabad: As part of ongoing reforms to modernise property registrations, the Telangana government expands its slot booking system to 25 more Sub-Registrar Offices starting May 12. This move is aimed at making the process faster, more efficient, and citizen-friendly.

Announcing the expansion, Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the slot booking system had already been successfully piloted in 22 offices since April 10. The government now plans to implement the system in all 144 Sub-Registrar Offices across the state by the end of June.

The Minister said that the days of citizens waiting for hours under trees at registration offices are over, thanks to the digitisation efforts. The slot booking system allows buyers and sellers to fix appointments and avoid long queues.

To handle increased workloads in high-traffic areas, additional Sub-Registrars and staff are being posted. For instance, the Qutbullapur office in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district has received two new Sub-Registrars and an extra staff member. Similar reinforcements are planned for Uppal, Maheshwaram, and Mancherial.

In addition, the jurisdiction of certain Sub-Registrar Offices is being reorganised to distribute the workload more evenly. The offices of Champapet and Saroornagar, Shadnagar and Farooqnagar, and Siddipet and Siddipet (Rural) have been merged as part of this effort.

List of Sub-Registrar offices adopting slot booking from May 12:

Hyderabad R.O. Office

Hyderabad R.O. Office South

Narapalli

Ghatkesar

Malkajgiri

Uppal

Kapra

Bibinagar

Siddipet

Siddipet (Rural)

Gajwel

Mancherial

Peddapalli

Warangal R.O. Office

Jangaon

Ghanpur

Narsampet

Kalwakurthy

Narayanpet

Maheshwaram

Rangareddy R.O. Office

Shadnagar

Farooqnagar

Vanasthalipuram

Serilingampally

Minister Reddy urged officials to ensure smooth implementation of the reforms and said the government is committed to delivering better and faster public services through digital systems and office modernisation.