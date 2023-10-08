Telangana: 250 minority candidates selected for CM Overseas Scholarship scheme

Hyderabad: 250 candidates selected under theChief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship scheme for the year 2022. The scheme aimed at supporting minority students in pursuing higher education abroad.

The selection committee recently convened at the Chief Minister’s Office to select candidates for the 2022 Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship.

According to Minority Welfare Secretary Syed Omar Jaleel, the selection process focused on eligible candidates from Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and Jain communities, with merit being the primary criterion for selection.

Merit was assessed based on marks, excluding GMAT and GRE scores. Specific cutoff marks were set for different categories and genders.

Notably, no applications were received from the Buddhist and Parsi communities, leading to the allocation of their seats to the Sikh and Christian communities. In total, 250 candidates were selected for the 2022 scholarship, comprising 143 males and 107 females.

Syed Omar Jaleel underlined that the selection process was entirely merit-based and urged applicants not to engage with middlemen regarding the scheme.

The Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme provides opportunities for minority students to pursue post-graduate and Ph.D. courses at foreign universities.

Student can undertake higher education in various countries, including the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, France, and South Korea.