Telangana: 2,500 cusecs released from Nagarjuna Sagar to elevate water woes

Hyderabad: To prevent drinking water shortages in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, officials on Monday, April 1, released 2,500 cusecs of water from the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir.

The move came shortly after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visited the erstwhile Nalgonda district and inspected the parched agriculture field on Sunday.

The state government also ordered the release of water from the Gayatri Bahubali pump house for irrigation purposes on Sunday, March 31.

The decision was made after the Choppadandi constituency MLA and Congress leader Medipally Sathyam brought to the notice of CM Revanth Reddy and state irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

With all the major reservoirs across Telangana drying up due to the lack of rainfall and continuous consumption, the state is facing an acute water crisis for irrigating the standing crops during the Rabi season.

Earlier, the state’s chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, had urged the officials to take steps necessary to avoid the water crisis in Hyderabad.

On March 27, the agriculture department submitted a report to the Telangana government, declaring that the state was nearing a drought-like situation due to lesser rainfall during the northeast monsoon season.

As per the data shown in the report, the average normal rainfall of the northeast monsoon from October to December was 113.20mm, but the actual downpour was 52.70 mm, a deficit rainfall of -53.45%.