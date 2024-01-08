Telangana: 26 injured as bus hits tree in Hanumakonda district

The injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

26 people were injured as bus hits tree in Hanumakonda district. (Photo/ANI)

Hanumakonda: Twenty-six people, including a pregnant woman, were injured after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus hit a tree in Hanumakonda district.

The bus travelling from Warangal to Karimnagar hit a tree at the Hasanparthy Police Station limits of Hanumakonda district.

According to the police, “the incident took place around 7:30 pm. The bus was travelling from Warangal to Karimnagar. The bus had a total of 55 passengers. 26 passengers were injured in the incident. One woman is in serious condition,” Kazipet Assistant Commissioner of Police, David Raju said.

Further information is awaited.

