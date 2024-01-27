Telangana: 2bhk houses to have wired Internet for Rs 200

Hyderabad: Good news for 2BHK beneficiaries as the GHMC plans to offer wired broadband and cable TV connections at subsidised rates under the Fiber to the Home (FTTH) scheme. This will apply to all existing and new housing blocks.

While the cost of a setup box for cable TV connection will not surpass Rs 200, the router’s price will not exceed Rs 1,000. It should have a minimum warranty period of one year.

Charges for Internet connection:

5 Mbps unlimited Max cost Rs. 200/month

30 Mbps unlimited Max cost Rs. 300/month

50 Mbps unlimited Max cost Rs. 400/month

100 Mbps unlimited Max cost Rs. 500/month