Telangana 2BHK scheme: 10 pc allotment to Muslims looks like a distant dream

Hyderabad: The Telangana government had previously made a commitment to allocate 10 percent of the double-bedroom houses to be constructed in the state to Muslims. However, there have been numerous complaints regarding the non-implementation of this promise. Now, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is taking steps to hand over 15,600 double bedroom flats constructed in the Kollur (Sherlingampally) area under the Greater Hyderabad limits.

The completion of these houses was announced by the GHMC in December 2022. However, there has been a delay in the handover process. With the upcoming elections, the government is now initiating measures to fulfill their commitment and allocate these double bedroom houses.

The total area of the housing project in Kollur spans 120 acres, with 117 blocks constructed. Sources indicate that while five double bedroom houses have been handed over and inaugurated in this colony, steps are now being taken to allocate and deliver the remaining double bedroom houses.

During a review meeting on October 24, 2017, Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao instructed that 10 percent of the houses in the 2BHK flats scheme should be allocated to Muslims. However, there has been little progress in providing the promised share to Muslims in the projects where houses have already been allotted. Officials are unable to provide details regarding the provision of this share to Muslims, as per government instructions.

Situated adjacent to the outer ring road on the border of Sangareddy district and Hyderabad, this project is one of the largest and most valuable ever undertaken. If Muslims are allocated 10 percent of the double bedroom flats in this project, it could result in a minimum of 1,560 flats being made available to the Muslim community.

Preparations are underway for the inauguration of this housing colony ahead of the government’s election announcement. The 117 blocks in the colony have been equipped with facilities such as elevators, drinking water supply, and an underground cable system. Immediate intervention by elected public representatives, particularly those with access to Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, could significantly benefit the Muslim community.

It remains to be seen how the allocation process unfolds and whether the government follows through on its commitment to provide housing opportunities for Muslims in the state.