Telangana: 3 Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries become entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: Rajeshwari, Vijay Kumar and Lingaiah, residents of Padira village in Rajanna Siricilla district have turned entrepreneurs, thanks to the state government’s Dalit Bandhu welfare scheme.

Belonging to the Dalit community, beneficiaries Rajeshwari, Vijay Kumar and Lingaiah pooled money of Rs 30 lakh to raise a bank loan.

The trio also availed government subsidies. The inauguration of their startup is scheduled for Monday.

IT minister K T Rama Rao tweeted and congratulated the trio on becoming entrepreneurs. He also mentioned T-PRIDE (Telangana – Program for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs) as being successful amongst the Dalit community.

“A heartening success story of #DalitBandhu scheme from Rajanna Siricilla district Padira Village. Three beneficiaries Rajeshwari, Vijay Kumar & Lingaiah have come together; pooled their money of ₹30 lakhs, and raised a bank loan. Availed Govt industrial subsidies & tomorrow is the inauguration T-PRIDE (Telangana – Program for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs) is living up to its name. Thanks to Visionary CM #KCR Garu,” KTR tweeted.

T-PRIDE was launched last year along with T-IDEA by the state government in order to boost rural employment and business.

T-PRIDE aims at empowering the lives of young Schedules Caste/Scheduled Tribes and physically disabled people by providing facilities such as power cost reimbursement, land cost, reservations, and other subsidies.

During its launch, KTR said that the welfare scheme will provide business and employment opportunities to SC, ST, and disabled persons.