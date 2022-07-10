Telangana: 3-day-holiday declared for all educational institutions

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared holidays for all educational institutions across the state from July 11 to 13. The TRS led government made the decision in view of the heavy rains.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took a decision and directed the officials to take necessary measures in this regard.

A day ago, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, in a meeting with collectos of various districts said that as the state is witnessing heavy rains over the last three days the collectors should be on high alert and take all steps to prevent loss of life, cattle or damage to any property.

He also directed the collectors to step up vigil by setting up a control room in the collectorate. Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Energy departments should ensure that no problems arise due to the incessant rains.

Somesh Kumar stated that heavy rains have been reported in the districts of Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Siricilla, Bhupalpally and Mulugu. As the tanks, ponds and reservoirs are in spate, officials should be on high alert and see that sandbags are kept ready if breaches to vulnerable tanks take place.

“People living in low-lying areas may be shifted to special camps if necessary. Any damages to roads should be immediately repaired,” he added.