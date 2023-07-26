Telangana: 3 held for selling Schedule X drugs using forged licence

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TS-NAB) and Malkajgiri police on Wednesday, July 26, for illegally procuring and selling schedule X drugs.

Police said the accused would sell the drugs, including fentanyl citrate injections, morphine sulphate injections, midazolam injections, morphine tablets, and codeine phosphate tablets were sold using a fake Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) licence.

Providing further details, police said a married couple — Susheel Kumar Mishra and Neha Chinthaman Rao Bhagavath — residing in Malkajgiri had set up a medical agency named AS Enterprises at APHB colony.

They gained experience in the sale of manufactured NDPS pharmaceuticals and then began illegal procurement and sale of medicines.

They obtained the drugs with the assistance of another accused, Uday Kiran, a staffer at Russian Health Care Private Limited (a Mumbai-based manufacturing company), and illegally distributed the potentially hazardous NDPS medication to various doctors, hospitals, and individuals.

The accused were found with 3040 fentanyl citrate injections, 530 morphine sulphate injections, 3000 morphine tablets, 40 midazolam injections, and 20 codeine phosphate tablets.

NDPS rules to be followed while dealing with manufactured NDPS drugs